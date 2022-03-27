Music (Original Song)

Winner

No Time To Die from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Nominees

Be Alive from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison