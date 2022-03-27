2022
The 94th Academy Awards | 2022
Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Honoring movies released in 2021
Nominees
Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Will Smith
King Richard
Nominees
Javier Bardem
Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield
tick, tick...BOOM!
Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Troy Kotsur
CODA
Nominees
Ciarán Hinds
Belfast
Jesse Plemons
The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons
Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee
The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Jessica Chastain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Nominees
Olivia Colman
The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz
Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman
Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart
Spencer
Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Ariana DeBose
West Side Story
Nominees
Jessie Buckley
The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench
Belfast
Kirsten Dunst
The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard
Animated Feature Film
Winner
Encanto
Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
Nominees
Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Luca
Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Raya and the Last Dragon
Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
Cinematography
Winner
Dune
Greig Fraser
Nominees
Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story
Janusz Kaminski
Costume Design
Winner
Cruella
Jenny Beavan
Nominees
Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Dune
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira
West Side Story
Paul Tazewell
Directing
Winner
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion
Nominees
Belfast
Kenneth Branagh
Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Licorice Pizza
Paul Thomas Anderson
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg
Documentary (Feature)
Winner
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
Nominees
Ascension
Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
Attica
Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Flee
Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Writing with Fire
Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Documentary (Short Subject)
Winner
The Queen of Basketball
Ben Proudfoot
Nominees
Audible
Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Lead Me Home
Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
Three Songs for Benazir
Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
When We Were Bullies
Jay Rosenblatt
Film Editing
Winner
Dune
Joe Walker
Nominees
Don't Look Up
Hank Corwin
King Richard
Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
tick, tick...BOOM!
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
International Feature Film
Winner
Drive My Car
Japan
Nominees
Flee
Denmark
The Hand of God
Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World
Norway
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Nominees
Coming 2 America
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Dune
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
House of Gucci
Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Music (Original Score)
Winner
Dune
Hans Zimmer
Nominees
Don't Look Up
Nicholas Britell
Encanto
Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers
Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
Music (Original Song)
Winner
No Time To Die
from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Nominees
Be Alive
from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas
from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy
from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
Somehow You Do
from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Best Picture
Winner
CODA
Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
Nominees
Belfast
Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
Don't Look Up
Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Drive My Car
Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
Dune
Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
King Richard
Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
Licorice Pizza
Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Nightmare Alley
Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
The Power of the Dog
Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Production Design
Winner
Dune
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Nominees
Nightmare Alley
Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog
Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
West Side Story
Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Short Film (Animated)
Winner
The Windshield Wiper
Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
Nominees
Affairs of the Art
Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Bestia
Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
Boxballet
Anton Dyakov
Robin Robin
Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
Short Film (Live Action)
Winner
The Long Goodbye
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
Nominees
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
The Dress
Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
On My Mind
Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Please Hold
K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Sound
Winner
Dune
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
Nominees
Belfast
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
No Time to Die
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
The Power of the Dog
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
West Side Story
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Visual Effects
Winner
Dune
Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
Nominees
Free Guy
Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
No Time to Die
Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Winner
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
Nominees
Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog
Written by Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Winner
Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
Nominees
Don't Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
tick, tick...BOOM!2 Nominations
Film Editing - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
The Power of the Dog12 Nominations, 1 Win
Cinematography - Ari Wegner
Best Picture - Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
Music (Original Score) - Jonny Greenwood
Film Editing - Peter Sciberras
Production Design - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
Sound - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Written by Jane Campion
* Directing - Jane Campion
Being the Ricardos3 Nominations
The Tragedy of Macbeth3 Nominations
Cinematography - Bruno Delbonnel
Production Design - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Belfast6 Nominations, 1 Win
Sound - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
Directing - Kenneth Branagh
Best Picture - Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
* Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Kenneth Branagh
The Lost Daughter3 Nominations
Actress in a Supporting Role - Jessie Buckley
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Eyes of Tammy Faye2 Nominations
Makeup and Hairstyling - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Parallel Mothers2 Nominations
Music (Original Score) - Alberto Iglesias
Spencer1 Nomination
King Richard5 Nominations, 1 Win
Film Editing - Pamela Martin
Best Picture - Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Zach Baylin
* Actor in a Leading Role - Will Smith
Don't Look Up4 Nominations
Best Picture - Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Film Editing - Hank Corwin
Music (Original Score) - Nicholas Britell
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Documentary (Feature) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
The Windshield Wiper1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Short Film (Animated) - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
The Long Goodbye1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Short Film (Live Action) - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
Boxballet1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Anton Dyakov
West Side Story7 Nominations, 1 Win
* Actress in a Supporting Role - Ariana DeBose
Cinematography - Janusz Kaminski
Costume Design - Paul Tazewell
Production Design - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Directing - Steven Spielberg
Best Picture - Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Sound - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
The Queen of Basketball1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Documentary (Short Subject) - Ben Proudfoot
Bhutan1 Nomination
International Feature Film - BHUTAN
No Time to Die2 Nominations
Visual Effects - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Sound - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Nightmare Alley4 Nominations
Cinematography - Dan Laustsen
Best Picture - Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
Costume Design - Luis Sequeira
Production Design - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Robin Robin1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
Denmark1 Nomination
International Feature Film - DENMARK
Raya and the Last Dragon1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
Dune10 Nominations, 6 Wins
Makeup and Hairstyling - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
Costume Design - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Best Picture - Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
* Cinematography - Greig Fraser
* Music (Original Score) - Hans Zimmer
* Film Editing - Joe Walker
* Sound - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
* Visual Effects - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
* Production Design - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Three Songs for Benazir1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
Luca1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
Down To Joy1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
Dos Oruguitas1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Somehow You Do1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Be Alive1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
No Time To Die1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Music (Original Song) - from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Encanto2 Nominations, 1 Win
Music (Original Score) - Germaine Franco
* Animated Feature Film - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
House of Gucci1 Nomination
Makeup and Hairstyling - Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Bestia1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
Italy1 Nomination
International Feature Film - ITALY
Japan1 Win, 1 Nomination
* International Feature Film - JAPAN
When We Were Bullies1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Jay Rosenblatt
Cruella2 Nominations, 1 Win
* Costume Design - Jenny Beavan
Makeup and Hairstyling - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Ascension1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
Affairs of the Art1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Flee2 Nominations
Animated Feature Film - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Documentary (Feature) - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Please Hold1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Spider-Man: No Way Home1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
On My Mind1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Cyrano1 Nomination
Costume Design - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Audible1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Coming 2 America1 Nomination
Makeup and Hairstyling - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
The Mitchells vs. the Machines1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Norway1 Nomination
International Feature Film - NORWAY
Licorice Pizza3 Nominations
Directing - Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Picture - Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Lead Me Home1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
CODA3 Nominations, 2 Wins
Best Picture - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
* Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Siân Heder
* Actor in a Supporting Role - Troy Kotsur
Writing with Fire1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Drive My Car3 Nominations
Directing - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Best Picture - Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
Attica1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Free Guy1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
The Dress1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
The Worst Person in the World1 Nomination
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier