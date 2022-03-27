You are here

Home / Oscars / Oscars® Ceremonies / 2022

2022

Warning message

All forms are disabled.

Oscars® Ceremonies


Experience over nine decades of the Oscars from 1927 to 2022


The 94th Academy Awards | 2022
Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Honoring movies released in 2021

Nominees

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner

Will Smith

King Richard

Nominees

Javier Bardem

Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield

tick, tick...BOOM!

Denzel Washington

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Nominees

Ciarán Hinds

Belfast

Jesse Plemons

The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons

Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee

The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner

Jessica Chastain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Nominees

Olivia Colman

The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz

Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart

Spencer

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner

Ariana DeBose

West Side Story

Nominees

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench

Belfast

Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis

King Richard

Animated Feature Film

Winner

Encanto

Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

Nominees

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Luca

Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

Raya and the Last Dragon

Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

Cinematography

Winner

Dune

Greig Fraser

Nominees

Nightmare Alley

Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog

Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

Winner

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

Nominees

Cyrano

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley

Luis Sequeira

West Side Story

Paul Tazewell

Directing

Winner

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion

Nominees

Belfast

Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car

Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

Winner

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

Nominees

Ascension

Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica

Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Writing with Fire

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner

The Queen of Basketball

Ben Proudfoot

Nominees

Audible

Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

Lead Me Home

Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

Three Songs for Benazir

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

When We Were Bullies

Jay Rosenblatt

Film Editing

Winner

Dune

Joe Walker

Nominees

Don't Look Up

Hank Corwin

King Richard

Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras

tick, tick...BOOM!

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International Feature Film

Winner

Drive My Car

Japan

Nominees

Flee

Denmark

The Hand of God

Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World

Norway

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Nominees

Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

House of Gucci

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

Winner

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Nominees

Don't Look Up

Nicholas Britell

Encanto

Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers

Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

Winner

No Time To Die

from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Nominees

Be Alive

from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas

from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy

from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

Somehow You Do

from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Picture

Winner

CODA

Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

Nominees

Belfast

Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

Don't Look Up

Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Drive My Car

Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

Dune

Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

King Richard

Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

Licorice Pizza

Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

The Power of the Dog

Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Production Design

Winner

Dune

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nominees

Nightmare Alley

Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog

Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story

Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Short Film (Animated)

Winner

The Windshield Wiper

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

Nominees

Affairs of the Art

Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

Bestia

Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

Boxballet

Anton Dyakov

Robin Robin

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner

The Long Goodbye

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

Nominees

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

The Dress

Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

On My Mind

Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

Please Hold

K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Sound

Winner

Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Nominees

Belfast

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

No Time to Die

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Winner

Dune

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Nominees

Free Guy

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time to Die

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Nominees

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Nominees

Don't Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
ALL0-9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
tick, tick...BOOM!
2 Nominations
Film Editing - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
The Power of the Dog
12 Nominations, 1 Win
Cinematography - Ari Wegner
Best Picture - Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers
Music (Original Score) - Jonny Greenwood
Film Editing - Peter Sciberras
Production Design - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
Sound - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Written by Jane Campion
* Directing - Jane Campion
Being the Ricardos
3 Nominations
The Tragedy of Macbeth
3 Nominations
Cinematography - Bruno Delbonnel
Production Design - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
Belfast
6 Nominations, 1 Win
Sound - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
Directing - Kenneth Branagh
Best Picture - Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers
* Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Kenneth Branagh
The Lost Daughter
3 Nominations
Actress in a Supporting Role - Jessie Buckley
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
2 Nominations
Makeup and Hairstyling - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
Parallel Mothers
2 Nominations
Music (Original Score) - Alberto Iglesias
Spencer
1 Nomination
King Richard
5 Nominations, 1 Win
Film Editing - Pamela Martin
Best Picture - Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Zach Baylin
* Actor in a Leading Role - Will Smith
Don't Look Up
4 Nominations
Best Picture - Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers
Film Editing - Hank Corwin
Music (Original Score) - Nicholas Britell
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Documentary (Feature) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein
The Windshield Wiper
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Short Film (Animated) - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez
The Long Goodbye
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Short Film (Live Action) - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed
Boxballet
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Anton Dyakov
West Side Story
7 Nominations, 1 Win
* Actress in a Supporting Role - Ariana DeBose
Cinematography - Janusz Kaminski
Costume Design - Paul Tazewell
Production Design - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Directing - Steven Spielberg
Best Picture - Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
Sound - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
The Queen of Basketball
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Documentary (Short Subject) - Ben Proudfoot
Bhutan
1 Nomination
International Feature Film - BHUTAN
No Time to Die
2 Nominations
Visual Effects - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
Sound - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
Nightmare Alley
4 Nominations
Cinematography - Dan Laustsen
Best Picture - Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers
Costume Design - Luis Sequeira
Production Design - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Robin Robin
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Dan Ojari and Mikey Please
Denmark
1 Nomination
International Feature Film - DENMARK
Raya and the Last Dragon
1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho
Dune
10 Nominations, 6 Wins
Makeup and Hairstyling - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
Costume Design - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
Best Picture - Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
* Cinematography - Greig Fraser
* Music (Original Score) - Hans Zimmer
* Film Editing - Joe Walker
* Sound - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
* Visual Effects - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
* Production Design - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
Three Songs for Benazir
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei
Luca
1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren
Down To Joy
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
Dos Oruguitas
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Somehow You Do
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Be Alive
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
No Time To Die
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Music (Original Song) - from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Encanto
2 Nominations, 1 Win
Music (Original Score) - Germaine Franco
* Animated Feature Film - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer
House of Gucci
1 Nomination
Makeup and Hairstyling - Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Bestia
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz
Italy
1 Nomination
International Feature Film - ITALY
Japan
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* International Feature Film - JAPAN
When We Were Bullies
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Jay Rosenblatt
Cruella
2 Nominations, 1 Win
* Costume Design - Jenny Beavan
Makeup and Hairstyling - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
Ascension
1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
Affairs of the Art
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Joanna Quinn and Les Mills
Flee
2 Nominations
Animated Feature Film - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Documentary (Feature) - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
Please Hold
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse
Spider-Man: No Way Home
1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger
On My Mind
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson
Cyrano
1 Nomination
Costume Design - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
Audible
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean
Coming 2 America
1 Nomination
Makeup and Hairstyling - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht
Norway
1 Nomination
International Feature Film - NORWAY
Licorice Pizza
3 Nominations
Directing - Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Picture - Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
Lead Me Home
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk
CODA
3 Nominations, 2 Wins
Best Picture - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers
* Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Siân Heder
* Actor in a Supporting Role - Troy Kotsur
Writing with Fire
1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Drive My Car
3 Nominations
Directing - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Best Picture - Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer
Attica
1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
Free Guy
1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
The Dress
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki
The Worst Person in the World
1 Nomination
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier