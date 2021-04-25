2021
The 93rd Academy Awards | 2021
Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Honoring movies released in 2020
Nominees
Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Anthony Hopkins
The Father
Nominees
Riz Ahmed
Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman
Mank
Steven Yeun
Minari
Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Nominees
Sacha Baron Cohen
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr.
One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci
Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield
Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Frances McDormand
Nomadland
Nominees
Viola Davis
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby
Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman
Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Yuh-Jung Youn
Minari
Nominees
Maria Bakalova
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Glenn Close
Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman
The Father
Amanda Seyfried
Mank
Animated Feature Film
Winner
Soul
Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Nominees
Onward
Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Over the Moon
Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants
Cinematography
Winner
Mank
Erik Messerschmidt
Nominees
Judas and the Black Messiah
Sean Bobbitt
News of the World
Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland
Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Phedon Papamichael
Costume Design
Winner
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Ann Roth
Nominees
Emma
Alexandra Byrne
Mank
Trish Summerville
Mulan
Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio
Massimo Cantini Parrini
Directing
Winner
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Nominees
Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg
Mank
David Fincher
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell
Documentary (Feature)
Winner
My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Nominees
Collective
Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp
Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent
Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
Time
Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Documentary (Short Subject)
Winner
Colette
Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
Nominees
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split
Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward
Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
A Love Song for Latasha
Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
Film Editing
Winner
Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Nominees
The Father
Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten
International Feature Film
Winner
Another Round
Denmark
Nominees
Better Days
Hong Kong
Collective
Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Nominees
Emma
Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Mank
Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Music (Original Score)
Winner
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Nominees
Da 5 Bloods
Terence Blanchard
Mank
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari
Emile Mosseri
News of the World
James Newton Howard
Music (Original Song)
Winner
Fight For You
from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
Nominees
Hear My Voice
from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Husavik
from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
Io Sì (Seen)
from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
Speak Now
from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
Best Picture
Winner
Nomadland
Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
Nominees
The Father
David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
Judas and the Black Messiah
Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
Mank
Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Minari
Christina Oh, Producer
Promising Young Woman
Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
Sound of Metal
Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
Production Design
Winner
Mank
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
Nominees
The Father
Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
News of the World
Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Short Film (Animated)
Winner
If Anything Happens I Love You
Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Nominees
Burrow
Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci
Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
Opera
Erick Oh
Yes-People
Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Short Film (Live Action)
Winner
Two Distant Strangers
Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
Nominees
Feeling Through
Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room
Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present
Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi
White Eye
Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Sound
Winner
Sound of Metal
Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Nominees
Greyhound
Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
Mank
Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
News of the World
Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Soul
Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Visual Effects
Winner
Tenet
Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Nominees
Love and Monsters
Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
The Midnight Sky
Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Mulan
Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan
Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Winner
The Father
Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nominees
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
Nomadland
Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami...
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
The White Tiger
Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Winner
Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Nominees
Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Minari
Written by Lee Isaac Chung
Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin
