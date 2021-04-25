You are here

The 93rd Academy Awards | 2021
Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Honoring movies released in 2020

Nominees

Actor in a Leading Role

Winner

Anthony Hopkins

The Father

Nominees

Riz Ahmed

Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman

Mank

Steven Yeun

Minari

Actor in a Supporting Role

Winner

Daniel Kaluuya

Judas and the Black Messiah

Nominees

Sacha Baron Cohen

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr.

One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci

Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield

Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Leading Role

Winner

Frances McDormand

Nomadland

Nominees

Viola Davis

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby

Pieces of a Woman

Carey Mulligan

Promising Young Woman

Actress in a Supporting Role

Winner

Yuh-Jung Youn

Minari

Nominees

Maria Bakalova

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Glenn Close

Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman

The Father

Amanda Seyfried

Mank

Animated Feature Film

Winner

Soul

Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Nominees

Onward

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Over the Moon

Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

Wolfwalkers

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

Cinematography

Winner

Mank

Erik Messerschmidt

Nominees

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sean Bobbitt

News of the World

Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland

Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Phedon Papamichael

Costume Design

Winner

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ann Roth

Nominees

Emma

Alexandra Byrne

Mank

Trish Summerville

Mulan

Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio

Massimo Cantini Parrini

Directing

Winner

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Nominees

Another Round

Thomas Vinterberg

Mank

David Fincher

Minari

Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell

Documentary (Feature)

Winner

My Octopus Teacher

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Nominees

Collective

Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp

Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent

Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

Time

Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Documentary (Short Subject)

Winner

Colette

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Nominees

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split

Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward

Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha

Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Film Editing

Winner

Sound of Metal

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Nominees

The Father

Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland

Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman

Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Alan Baumgarten

International Feature Film

Winner

Another Round

Denmark

Nominees

Better Days

Hong Kong

Collective

Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

Nominees

Emma

Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

Mank

Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio

Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

Music (Original Score)

Winner

Soul

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Nominees

Da 5 Bloods

Terence Blanchard

Mank

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari

Emile Mosseri

News of the World

James Newton Howard

Music (Original Song)

Winner

Fight For You

from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

Nominees

Hear My Voice

from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Husavik

from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

Io Sì (Seen)

from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

Speak Now

from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

Best Picture

Winner

Nomadland

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

Nominees

The Father

David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

Judas and the Black Messiah

Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

Mank

Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

Minari

Christina Oh, Producer

Promising Young Woman

Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

Sound of Metal

Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

Production Design

Winner

Mank

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

Nominees

The Father

Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton

News of the World

Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Short Film (Animated)

Winner

If Anything Happens I Love You

Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Nominees

Burrow

Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci

Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

Opera

Erick Oh

Yes-People

Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Short Film (Live Action)

Winner

Two Distant Strangers

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Nominees

Feeling Through

Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room

Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present

Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi

White Eye

Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Sound

Winner

Sound of Metal

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

Nominees

Greyhound

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

Mank

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

News of the World

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

Soul

Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

Visual Effects

Winner

Tenet

Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

Nominees

Love and Monsters

Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

The Midnight Sky

Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

Mulan

Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan

Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Winner

The Father

Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nominees

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Nomadland

Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami...

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

The White Tiger

Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Winner

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Nominees

Judas and the Black Messiah

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Minari

Written by Lee Isaac Chung

Sound of Metal

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Written by Aaron Sorkin
A
Another Round
1 Nomination
Directing - Thomas Vinterberg
B
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
2 Nominations
Actress in a Supporting Role - Maria Bakalova
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
Bosnia and Herzegovina
1 Nomination
Burrow
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
C
Colette
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Documentary (Short Subject) - Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
Collective
1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
A Concerto Is a Conversation
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Crip Camp
1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
D
Da 5 Bloods
1 Nomination
Music (Original Score) - Terence Blanchard
Denmark
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* International Feature Film - Another Round
Do Not Split
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
E
Emma
2 Nominations
Costume Design - Alexandra Byrne
Makeup and Hairstyling - Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze
F
The Father
6 Nominations, 2 Wins
* Actor in a Leading Role - Anthony Hopkins
* Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Picture - David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers
Actress in a Supporting Role - Olivia Colman
Production Design - Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone
Film Editing - Yorgos Lamprinos
Feeling Through
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski
Fight For You
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Music (Original Song) - from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
G
Genius Loci
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
Greyhound
1 Nomination
Sound - Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman
H
Hear My Voice
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Hillbilly Elegy
2 Nominations
Makeup and Hairstyling - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney
Actress in a Supporting Role - Glenn Close
Hong Kong
1 Nomination
Hunger Ward
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman
Husavik
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
I
If Anything Happens I Love You
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Short Film (Animated) - Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Io Sì (Seen)
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
J
Judas and the Black Messiah
5 Nominations, 1 Win
* Actor in a Supporting Role - Daniel Kaluuya
Actor in a Supporting Role - Lakeith Stanfield
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Cinematography - Sean Bobbitt
Best Picture - Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers
L
The Letter Room
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
Love and Monsters
1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox
A Love Song for Latasha
1 Nomination
Documentary (Short Subject) - Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan
M
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
5 Nominations, 2 Wins
* Costume Design - Ann Roth
* Makeup and Hairstyling - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Actor in a Leading Role - Chadwick Boseman
Production Design - Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton
Actress in a Leading Role - Viola Davis
Mank
10 Nominations, 2 Wins
Actress in a Supporting Role - Amanda Seyfried
Best Picture - Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers
Directing - David Fincher
Actor in a Leading Role - Gary Oldman
Makeup and Hairstyling - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff
Sound - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin
Music (Original Score) - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Costume Design - Trish Summerville
* Cinematography - Erik Messerschmidt
* Production Design - Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale
The Midnight Sky
1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins
Minari
6 Nominations, 1 Win
Best Picture - Christina Oh, Producer
Music (Original Score) - Emile Mosseri
Directing - Lee Isaac Chung
Actor in a Leading Role - Steven Yeun
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Lee Isaac Chung
* Actress in a Supporting Role - Yuh-Jung Youn
The Mole Agent
1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
Mulan
2 Nominations
Costume Design - Bina Daigeler
Visual Effects - Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram
My Octopus Teacher
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Documentary (Feature) - Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
N
News of the World
4 Nominations
Cinematography - Dariusz Wolski
Music (Original Score) - James Newton Howard
Sound - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett
Production Design - Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan
Nomadland
6 Nominations, 3 Wins
* Directing - Chloé Zhao
* Actress in a Leading Role - Frances McDormand
* Best Picture - Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers
Film Editing - Chloé Zhao
Cinematography - Joshua James Richards
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao
O
The One and Only Ivan
1 Nomination
Visual Effects - Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez
One Night in Miami...
2 Nominations
Actor in a Supporting Role - Leslie Odom and Jr.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Screenplay by Kemp Powers
Onward
1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Opera
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Erick Oh
Over the Moon
1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou
P
Pieces of a Woman
1 Nomination
Actress in a Leading Role - Vanessa Kirby
Pinocchio
2 Nominations
Makeup and Hairstyling - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
Costume Design - Massimo Cantini Parrini
The Present
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi
Promising Young Woman
5 Nominations, 1 Win
Best Picture - Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers
Actress in a Leading Role - Carey Mulligan
Directing - Emerald Fennell
Film Editing - Frédéric Thoraval
* Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Emerald Fennell
R
Romania
1 Nomination
S
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley
Soul
3 Nominations, 2 Wins
* Animated Feature Film - Pete Docter and Dana Murray
* Music (Original Score) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
Sound - Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker
Sound of Metal
6 Nominations, 2 Wins
Best Picture - Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers
Actor in a Supporting Role - Paul Raci
Actor in a Leading Role - Riz Ahmed
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
* Film Editing - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
* Sound - Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
Speak Now
1 Nomination
Music (Original Song) - from One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
T
Tenet
2 Nominations, 1 Win
* Visual Effects - Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher
Production Design - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Time
1 Nomination
Documentary (Feature) - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
The Trial of the Chicago 7
5 Nominations
Film Editing - Alan Baumgarten
Best Picture - Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers
Cinematography - Phedon Papamichael
Actor in a Supporting Role - Sacha Baron Cohen
Writing (Original Screenplay) - Written by Aaron Sorkin
Tunisia
1 Nomination
Two Distant Strangers
1 Win, 1 Nomination
* Short Film (Live Action) - Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
U
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
1 Nomination
Actress in a Leading Role - Andra Day
W
White Eye
1 Nomination
Short Film (Live Action) - Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
The White Tiger
1 Nomination
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) - Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani
Wolfwalkers
1 Nomination
Animated Feature Film - Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants
Y
Yes-People
1 Nomination
Short Film (Animated) - Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson